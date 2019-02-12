NBA Kicks of the Night

Monday night was another impressive evening of sneakers and we start off with arguably the NBA’s top-two sneakerheads: P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell. Tucker came out rocking a pair of the exclusive Concepts x Nike Kyrie 4 “Yellow Lobsters” and Trezz went hard with both colorways of the “Aces” Nike Zoom Kobe Vs. Ahead of his comeback, Isaiah Thomas was spotted during shootaround rocking the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 “Home” colorway.

In OKC, the Thunder’s superstar duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George both notched triple-doubles in their signature models with the Brodie breaking out a black/red/elephant print Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 and PG hooping in another PE colorway of his new Nike PG3.

Malik Beasley has been rocking some gems this season and his latest wear didn’t disappoint as he rocked the KITH x Nike LeBron 15 “Closing Ceremony” while Langston Galloway continued with his cartoon tributes as he brought out a Rocket Power-themed Q4 Sports Specialist.

Peep all the kicks we just talked about along with the rest of the night’s sneaker heat in our recap below.

















































































Photos via Getty Images