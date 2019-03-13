NBA Kicks of the Night

Montrezl Harrell came with some serious custom drip last night as he brought out two pairs of Air Jordan retros. Trezz started the evening off with the Xs which were decked out with characters from the popular animated series, Rocket Power. Trezz would later switch to a pair of the “Black Toe” XIVs which were designed to pay homage to rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Out in Denver, the Kyrie 5 was a popular option on the night with no less than four different colorways hitting the floor of the Pepsi Center. The models worn included the “Cookies & Cream,” “Just Do It,” the “CNY” and a tough black/red/cement jawn worn by the Nuggets’ Jarred Vanderbilt.

Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XIV Retro

Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan X Retro

LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXIII

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16

Jarred Vanderbilt: Nike Kyrie 5

Keita Bates-Diop: Nike Kyrie 5

Cameron Reynolds: Nike Kyrie 5

Monte Morris: Nike Kyrie 5

Maurice Harkless: Nike LeBron 15

Davis Bertans: Under Armour M-Tag

Patty Mills: Under Armour M-Tag Low

Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Anatomix Spawn 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Josh Hart: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Luka Doncic: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Reggie Bullock: Nike PG3

Joel Embiid: Under Armour HOVR Havoc

Photos via Getty Images