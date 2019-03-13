NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 13, 2019
153

Montrezl Harrell came with some serious custom drip last night as he brought out two pairs of Air Jordan retros. Trezz started the evening off with the Xs which were decked out with characters from the popular animated series, Rocket Power. Trezz would later switch to a pair of the “Black Toe” XIVs which were designed to pay homage to rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Out in Denver, the Kyrie 5 was a popular option on the night with no less than four different colorways hitting the floor of the Pepsi Center. The models worn included the “Cookies & Cream,” “Just Do It,” the “CNY” and a tough black/red/cement jawn worn by the Nuggets’ Jarred Vanderbilt.

  • Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XIV Retro
  • Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan X Retro
  • LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XXXIII
  • Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16
  • Jarred Vanderbilt: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Keita Bates-Diop: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Cameron Reynolds: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Monte Morris: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Maurice Harkless: Nike LeBron 15
  • Davis Bertans: Under Armour M-Tag
  • Patty Mills: Under Armour M-Tag Low
  • Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Anatomix Spawn 2019
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Josh Hart: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Luka Doncic: Nike Hyperdunk X Low
  • Reggie Bullock: Nike PG3
  • Joel Embiid: Under Armour HOVR Havoc

Photos via Getty Images

    
