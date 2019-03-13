NBA Kicks of the Night

Montrezl Harrell came with some serious custom drip last night as he brought out two pairs of Air Jordan retros. Trezz started the evening off with the Xs which were decked out with characters from the popular animated series, Rocket Power. Trezz would later switch to a pair of the “Black Toe” XIVs which were designed to pay homage to rap legend Tupac Shakur.
Out in Denver, the Kyrie 5 was a popular option on the night with no less than four different colorways hitting the floor of the Pepsi Center. The models worn included the “Cookies & Cream,” “Just Do It,” the “CNY” and a tough black/red/cement jawn worn by the Nuggets’ Jarred Vanderbilt.
Photos via Getty Images