NBA Kicks of the Night

PEs were the story of the night with several of game’s biggest names rocking some serious heat.
We start off in Indiana where Russell Westbrook channeled his inner beast and debuted an animal-themed version of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 which featured various prints on an upper comprised on a pony hair upper. Teammate Paul George went with a more subdued option as he brought out a OKC away colorway of his Nike PG 3.
NCAA Tournament vibes were definitely in the air as Kyrie Irving rocked an Oregon Ducks PE of his Nike Kyrie 5, and Jae Crowder showed support for his alma mater as he donned a Marquette PE of the Jordan Jumpman Hustle.
Last but not least, LeBron James’ #LeBronWatch continued with a pair of 16s that looks to have been inspired by the atmos Air Max 1s and Kawhi Leonard’s debut model with New Balance, the OMN1S, was on full display in Toronto.
For a recap for the rest of the night’s NBA kicks, peep our gallery below.
Photos via Getty Images