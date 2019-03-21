NBA Kicks of the Night

Another night, another exclusive pair of kicks on the feet of P.J. Tucker. Tuck went with the Friends and Family edition of the Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1 which features color blocking directly inspired by the Air Max 95. Chris Paul came with his own bit of heat as he broke out a shiny silver edition of his latest signature, the Jordan CP3.XII.

Pink was the theme for evening for Wes Iwundu and Derrick Jones Jr. as Iwundu wore an all-pink version of the Under Armour Antamoix Spawn 2019 while Jones Jr. took it back a bit a few years with the “Aunt Pearl” Nike KD V.

Also starring on the footwear stage Monday night were Luka Doncic’s custom “Dragon Ball Z” Nike PG 2.5, Dwyane Wade’s wild Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s sick yellow and black Nike PG2s.

Check out the rest of the night’s NBA kicks right below.

P.J. Tucker: Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1

Luka Doncic: Nike PG 2.5

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Derrick Jones Jr.: Nike KD V

Wes Iwundu: Under Armour Anatomix Spawn 2019

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nike PG 2

Jimmy Butler: Jordan Supreme Elevation

Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Jevon Carter: And1 Tai Chi Remix

Mike Conley: Air Jordan XI Retro

Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 6

Bobby Portis: Nike Kyrie Low

Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Jordan Clarkson: Nike Mamba Rage

Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

Troy Brown Jr.: Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5

Luka Doncic: Nike Kyrie 5

Paul George: Nike PG 3

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Photos via Getty Images