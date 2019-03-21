NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 21, 2019
252

Another night, another exclusive pair of kicks on the feet of P.J. Tucker. Tuck went with the Friends and Family edition of the Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1 which features color blocking directly inspired by the Air Max 95. Chris Paul came with his own bit of heat as he broke out a shiny silver edition of his latest signature, the Jordan CP3.XII.

Pink was the theme for evening for Wes Iwundu and Derrick Jones Jr. as Iwundu wore an all-pink version of the Under Armour Antamoix Spawn 2019 while Jones Jr. took it back a bit a few years with the “Aunt Pearl” Nike KD V.

Also starring on the footwear stage Monday night were Luka Doncic’s custom “Dragon Ball Z” Nike PG 2.5, Dwyane Wade’s wild Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s sick yellow and black Nike PG2s.

Check out the rest of the night’s NBA kicks right below.

  • P.J. Tucker: Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1
  • Luka Doncic: Nike PG 2.5
  • Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7
  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII
  • Derrick Jones Jr.: Nike KD V
  • Wes Iwundu: Under Armour Anatomix Spawn 2019
  • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nike PG 2
  • Jimmy Butler: Jordan Supreme Elevation
  • Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16
  • Jevon Carter: And1 Tai Chi Remix
  • Mike Conley: Air Jordan XI Retro
  • Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Bobby Portis: Nike Kyrie Low
  • Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk X Low
  • Jordan Clarkson: Nike Mamba Rage
  • Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S
  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Troy Brown Jr.: Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5
  • Luka Doncic: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Paul George: Nike PG 3
  • Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Photos via Getty Images

   
You Might Also Like

Donovan Mitchell: ‘This year, It’s Different’

3 hours ago
417

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
2,643

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 days ago
2,580

NBA Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
3,064

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 week ago
3,271

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 week ago
3,178

TRENDING


Most Recent

Timberwolves Shut Down Derrick Rose for Remainder of Season

1 hour ago
300

Kobe Bryant: ‘The Only Time I Took a Game Off is When I Couldn’t Walk’

2 hours ago
1,230

Josh Christopher COOKED EVERYONE this Year! 👨🏽‍🍳 Junior Season Highlights! 🔥

2 hours ago
15

Jimmer Fredette Agrees to Two-Year Deal with Phoenix Suns

2 hours ago
266

Mike D’Antoni: James Harden ‘Still the Same, Maybe Better’

2 hours ago
156