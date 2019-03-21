NBA Kicks of the Night

Another night, another exclusive pair of kicks on the feet of P.J. Tucker. Tuck went with the Friends and Family edition of the Kith x Nike Air Pippen 1 which features color blocking directly inspired by the Air Max 95. Chris Paul came with his own bit of heat as he broke out a shiny silver edition of his latest signature, the Jordan CP3.XII.
Pink was the theme for evening for Wes Iwundu and Derrick Jones Jr. as Iwundu wore an all-pink version of the Under Armour Antamoix Spawn 2019 while Jones Jr. took it back a bit a few years with the “Aunt Pearl” Nike KD V.
Also starring on the footwear stage Monday night were Luka Doncic’s custom “Dragon Ball Z” Nike PG 2.5, Dwyane Wade’s wild Li-Ning Way of Wade 7 and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s sick yellow and black Nike PG2s.
Check out the rest of the night’s NBA kicks right below.
Photos via Getty Images