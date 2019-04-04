NBA Kicks of the Night

It was a battle of sneaker titans in Los Angeles as P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell put their best feets forward. Tuck came strong with a custom pair of team-colored Nike Adapt BB along with the “Wizenard” Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro. Trezz didn’t disappoint as he brought out the “Vachetta Tan” Nike Air Zoom Generation and the “Yin Yang” Nike Zoom Kobe VII System.
Out in Miami, Kyrie Irving led the Celts to a dub while rocking a new colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 and Dwyane Wade flexed in a sunny pair of Li-Ning Way of Wade 7s.
The tributes for the late Nipsey Hussle continued with DeMar DeRozan, Danny Green and Rudy Gay honoring the legend with hand written commemorations on their sneakers.
Check out the rest of the League’s kicks in our latest gallery below.
Photos via Getty Images