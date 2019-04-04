NBA Kicks of the Night

by April 04, 2019
62

It was a battle of sneaker titans in Los Angeles as P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell put their best feets forward. Tuck came strong with a custom pair of team-colored Nike Adapt BB along with the “Wizenard” Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro. Trezz didn’t disappoint as he brought out the “Vachetta Tan” Nike Air Zoom Generation and the “Yin Yang” Nike Zoom Kobe VII System.

Out in Miami, Kyrie Irving led the Celts to a dub while rocking a new colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 and Dwyane Wade flexed in a sunny pair of Li-Ning Way of Wade 7s.

The tributes for the late Nipsey Hussle continued with DeMar DeRozan, Danny Green and Rudy Gay honoring the legend with hand written commemorations on their sneakers.

Check out the rest of the League’s kicks in our latest gallery below.

  • P.J. Tucker: Nike Adapt BB
  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike Air Zoom Generation
  • Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7
  • Johnathan Motley: Nike KD 6
  • DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro
  • Danny Green: Puma Clyde Court Disrupt
  • Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2
  • Troy Brown Jr.: Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5
  • Trey Burke: Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk React 2017
  • Torrey Craig: Nike LeBron 16
  • Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 15
  • Rudy Gay: Puma Uproar
  • Salah Mejri: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro
  • Josh Jackson: Under Armour HOVR Havoc
  • Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Spencer Dinwiddie: K8IROS Kronos
  • D’Angelo Russell: Nike PG 2.5
  • Jevon Carter: And 1 Attack
  • Jabari Parker: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L
  • Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S
  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII
  • Elie Okobo: Nike LeBron 16
  • Ellie Okobo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
  • Bobby Portis: Nike Kyrie Low
  • Georges Niang: Nike Kyrie 4
  • Jordan McRae: Nike Kyrie 4
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro
  • Thomas Bryant: Nike Kyrie 5
  • C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 7
  • Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom Kobe VII System
  • Stanley Johnson: Nike Air Zoom Generation

Photos via Getty Images

     
