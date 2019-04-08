NBA Kicks of the Night

The NBA regular season is winding to a close and players are making sure to finish off the year strong with some serious sneaker heat.

We start in Minnesota where the Timberwolves all wore Kickstradomis designed custom kicks for Breast Cancer Awareness. All the sneakers worn on Sunday night were auctioned off via the team’s Fastbreak Foundation with proceeds going to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. The event was especially meaningful for Tyus Jones whose mother, Debbie, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. Jones’ custom Nike Kyrie 5 was the highest selling sneaker of the night raising $1,550 for cancer research.

The custom trend continued in Indiana with Spencer Dinwiddie paying tribute to Nipsey Hussle with a pair of K8IROS Kronos adorned with a portrait of the late rapper and the words, “Legends Never Die.” In Detroit, Frank Kaminsky made his fandom for Game of Thrones be known with a custom pair of Jordan CP3.XIs designed with portraits of the Night King on one shoe and Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen on the other. For the Pistons, Langston Galloway wore his Q4 Sports Specialist customs which honored Detroit’s 2004 championship team.

Wrestlemania 35 was held on Sunday night and Russell Westbrook made sure to let fans know who one of his favorite wrestlers was via his latest Jordan Why Not Zer0.2. Decked out in a tough black and red colorway with red stitch details on the toe box, the Brodie paid tribute to “The Devil’s Favorite Demon” himself, Kane.

While Russ was on his wrestling wave, LeBron James took in the Lakers’ dub over the Jazz in a pair of the Nike LeBron 16 “Remix” which seemed to have instantly sold out on Nike. Last, but certainly not least, Kyrie Irving was once again in his latest Kyrie 5 colorway, the “Mamba Day” which is slated to release on Saturday, April 13, at select Nike retailers.

We have over 50 of the night’s best NBA kicks so get comfy and make sure you rifle through our latest recap.

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 16

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Spencer Dinwiddie: K8IROS Kronos

Frank Kaminsky: Jordan CP3.XI

P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan III Retro

Tyus Jones: Nike Kyrie 5

C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 7

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

Ray Spalding: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 Supreme

Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe 11

P.J. Tucker: EA Sports x Nike Zoom Huarache TR Low

Montrezl Harrell: Nike Hyperdunk Low 2017

Anthony Davis: Off-White x Nike Air Jordan I Retro

Marquese Chriss: Nike Kyrie 3

Rudy Gay: Puma Uproar

Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports Specialist

Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom LeBron 3

Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Anatomix Spawn 2019

Jeff Green: Jordan Supreme Elevation

George Hill: Nike Kyrie 5

Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 6

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Paul George: Nike PG 3

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk X

Cameron Reynolds: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Anthony Tolliver: Under Armour M-Tag

Terrance Ferguson: Under Armour HOVR Havoc Low

Kawhi Leonard: New Balance OMN1S

De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe 9 Elite

Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12

Evan Turner: Li-Ning Sonic 7

Jarred Vanderbilt: Nike Kyrie 5

Tyler Lydon: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

James Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Bam Adebayo: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier I CT

Isaiah Thomas: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90

Monte Morris: Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5

Keita Bates-Diop: Nike KD 11

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk X

Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 7

Markieff Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Dario Saric: Nike Zoom Shift 2

Gorgui Dieng: Nike PG 2.5

Kelly Olynyk: Nike Kyrie 5

Malik Beasley: Nike LeBron 15

Jahlil Okafor: Nike Kobe A.D. NXT 360

Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk X Low

Will Barton: Under Armour HOVR Havoc Low

Photos via Getty Images