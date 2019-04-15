NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by April 15, 2019
339

Sunday’s biggest sports’ story, Tiger Woods winning his first Masters since 2005, didn’t take place in the NBA. The Rockets’ Chris Paul paid tribute to Woods with a special pair of PEs. He took the floor wearing his Jordan CP3.XII in team colors popped with tiger stripes along the medial sides as well as the shoe’s outsole.

Along with CP3, two more of the League’s superstar point guards wore notable kicks with Kyrie Irving breaking out a dope, cotton candy-like colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 and Russell Westbrook coming through with his extra wild “What The” Jordan Why Not Zer0.2.

Make sure to check out the rest of Sunday’s NBA playoff kicks in our gallery below.

  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII
  • Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2
  • Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2
  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 7
  • Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports Specialist
  • Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16 Low
  • D.J. Wilson: Nike Zoom Kobe V Prelude
  • Paul George: Nike PG 3
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike KD 11
  • Sterling Brown: Puma Uproar
  • Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe 11
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
  • Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low
  • Jae Crowder: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Danuel House Jr.: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro
  • Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports Specialist
  • Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 6

Photos via Getty Images

      
