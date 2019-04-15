NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Sunday’s biggest sports’ story, Tiger Woods winning his first Masters since 2005, didn’t take place in the NBA. The Rockets’ Chris Paul paid tribute to Woods with a special pair of PEs. He took the floor wearing his Jordan CP3.XII in team colors popped with tiger stripes along the medial sides as well as the shoe’s outsole.
Along with CP3, two more of the League’s superstar point guards wore notable kicks with Kyrie Irving breaking out a dope, cotton candy-like colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 and Russell Westbrook coming through with his extra wild “What The” Jordan Why Not Zer0.2.
Make sure to check out the rest of Sunday’s NBA playoff kicks in our gallery below.
Photos via Getty Images