NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Sunday’s biggest sports’ story, Tiger Woods winning his first Masters since 2005, didn’t take place in the NBA. The Rockets’ Chris Paul paid tribute to Woods with a special pair of PEs. He took the floor wearing his Jordan CP3.XII in team colors popped with tiger stripes along the medial sides as well as the shoe’s outsole.

Along with CP3, two more of the League’s superstar point guards wore notable kicks with Kyrie Irving breaking out a dope, cotton candy-like colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 and Russell Westbrook coming through with his extra wild “What The” Jordan Why Not Zer0.2.

Make sure to check out the rest of Sunday’s NBA playoff kicks in our gallery below.

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 7

Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports Specialist

Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16 Low

D.J. Wilson: Nike Zoom Kobe V Prelude

Paul George: Nike PG 3

P.J. Tucker: Nike KD 11

Sterling Brown: Puma Uproar

Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe 11

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro

Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low

Jae Crowder: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Danuel House Jr.: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro

Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports Specialist

Dennis Schroder: Nike KD 6

Photos via Getty Images