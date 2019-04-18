NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum’s kicks were the talk of the sneaker world with both debuting fresh PEs.

Irving’s latest Nike Kyrie 5 was another tribute to Kobe and featured a snakeskin-like patterned upper along with a split logo on the heal featuring both his signature K.I. mark along with Kobe’s “Sheath” mark.

Tatum came out in a white-based colorway of the Nike Adapt BB with light green and black accents. Up to this point, the Adapt BB’s colorways have been limited to the original black colorway along with team colors on the heal so this latest iteration definitely turned heads.

Speaking of turning heads, PJ Tucker did just that with his pairs of KDs. Tuck came out in the vintage “Wanda Pratt” Nike Zoom KD4s and followed that with KD’s latest silhouette, the 12s, done in a red and white colorway with PJ’s initials on the heel.

Closing out, Langston Galloway continued his epic season of Q4 Specialist customs with another banger featuring character’s from Disney’s Aladdin.

Take a moment and peruse all the aforementioned kicks and a few more in our latest NBA playoff kicks recap.

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

Jayson Tatum: Nike Adapt BB

P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom KD IV

P.J. Tucker: Nike KD 12

Bruce Brown: Nike Kyrie 5

Langston Galloway: Q4 Specialist

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Clint Capela: Nike Kyrie Low

George Hill: Nike PG 3

Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hyperdunk X

Sterling Brown: Puma Uproar

Pat Connaughton: Jordan Why Not Zer0.2

Andre Drummond: Jordan Super.Fly MVP L

Ish Smith: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2018

Photos via Getty Images