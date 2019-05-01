NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

by May 01, 2019
335

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant hit the court rocking dope new colorways of their signature models.

We lead off in Boston where Uncle Drew debuted the “Galaxy” colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5. The shoe features an orange and purple upper with a wild multicolor outsole and speckled paint details throughout. Jayson Tatum got another wear out of his team colorway of the Nike Adapt BB and Marcus Morris stayed with LeBrons as he brought out the atmos colorway of the 16.

Kevin Durant played in his “University Red” Nike KD12, but prior to the game, KD did his shoot around in a clean new colorway of the silhouette. The latest 12 features grey tones with a fresh gradient Swoosh that pops off the neutral upper. Across the floor, Chris Paul debuted a new Jordan CP3.XII featuring a embroidered and printed slogans across the entire upper.

CP3’s teammate P.J. Tucker didn’t disappoint either as he brought out another “Aces” custom this time on the Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro.

It was a pretty solid night of NBA playoff kicks so make sure you get caught up on the league’s best.

  • Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5
  • Kevin Durant: Nike KD12
  • P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro
  • Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16
  • Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII
  • Jayson Tatum: Nike Adapt BB
  • Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X
  • Kevin Durant: Nike KD12
  • Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6
  • Gordon Hayward: Anta KT4
  • Sterling Brown: Puma Uproar
  • Danuel House Jr.: Nike Zoom Kobe IV Protro
  • Alfonzo McKinnie: Nike KD 10
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus
  • Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Photos via Getty Images

     
