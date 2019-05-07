NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

Last night marked the 15th anniversary of the Friends finale. The popular 90s sitcom had an incredible fan base and amongst them was Kyrie Irving. Irving honored the show with the latest colorway of his Nike Kyrie 5 done in the “FRIENDS” logo colors along with a logo flip on the heel tab which reads, “KYRIE.” The shoe is slated for a global release on May 16 and will retail for $130.

Uncle Drew wasn’t the only one making sneaker waves last night as P.J. Tucker flexed with something old and something new. Tuck turned heads during shootaround when he took the floor wearing the upcoming “Orange Pulse” Nike Air Fear Of God 1. No official release for these have been announced, but a release this summer is expected. If pricing remains true to the original, then these should carry a box price of $350.

As for his something old, Tucker went with a vintage banger in the Nike Zoom Kobe VI “Barcelona” which, like many of Tuck’s gems, currently carries a hefty price tag on the secondary market.

Other notable kicks on the night included Kevin Durant’s Nike KD 12 which was inspired by notable 90s basketball movies Above the Rim and White Men Can’t Jump and Chris Paul’s Jordan CP3.XII which features inspirational words on the shoe’s heel from Eric Thomas, the Hip-Hop preacher.

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 5

P.J. Tucker: Nike Air Fear Of God 1

P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe VI

Kevin Durant: Nike KD 12

Marcus Morris: Nike LeBron 16

Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.XII

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 6

Terry Rozier: Puma Uproar

Aron Baynes: Nike Air Max Dominate

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Exodus

Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 4, Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk X

Jayson Tatum: Nike Adapt BB

Photos via Getty Images