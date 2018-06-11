Nike Air Monarch IV Releases in New Colorway Ahead of Father’s Day

The Nike Air Monarch IV has become a staple of “Dad Style.” Not only has Nike released a multitude of colorways, but customizers have started to put their own flavors on the Monarch. With all the attention that the Monarch has received, the Swoosh is dropping a new colorway of the silhouette.

In celebration of Father’s Day, the “Weekend Campout” Air Monarch IV has been treated with a green leather upper, gum outsole and merit badge-inspired tongue logos.

The Nike Air Monarch IV releases today in North America for $120, on June 14th in Japan and in Europe in July.

h/t Nike