Nike Air Zoom Generation ‘SVSM’ Releasing on May 26

LeBron James teased the retro release of the Nike Air Zoom Generation “SVSM” back in January.

Retro coming soon..??? Just maybe 🤷🏾‍♂️😐💪🏾👑 https://t.co/i4oJcDLtzG — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 3, 2018

The AZG has come back in a big way this past year. Four colorways have dropped, bringing LeBron’s first signature silhouette back into the spotlight. Inspired in part by the Hummer that James drove in his senior year of high school (see the heel), the AZG features a Nike Zoom midsole, along with a mixture of mesh and leather. The main idea behind the AZG was that James, coming in as the number one pick in that summer’s draft, was going to be targeted by the League’s best defenses every night. He was going to battle, and he needed a sneaker that would protect him.

And though he had graduated high school, the Swoosh made sure that he showed love to his high school. They dressed the AZG in a forest green and a metallic gold as a tribute to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, OH.

The “SVSM” AZG is finally hitting retail at the end of this month. The green/white/gold sneaker will drop on May 26 for $175.

