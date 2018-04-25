Nike KD11 Officially Unveiled

by June 12, 2018
45
Nike KD11

Kevin Durant loves Nike Flyknit. He lives in it. He loves Nike Tech Fleece suits. He lives in ’em. He’s all about comfort and effiencey. And now that he’s 11 seasons a career full of points, his longtime sneaker designer, Leo Chang, knows exactly how to build his kicks to maximize the two-time champ.

A Love Story: Kevin Durant x Tech Fleece @leaguefits

A post shared by SLAM x KICKS (@slamkicks) on

“He likes the feel of the Flyknit Trainer and the Nike Epic React,” Chang says, via Nike. “Last summer, he loved the Air Sock Racer — that is where the collar of the 11 came from, and all the lofting in the tongue and quarter followed.”

The Flyknit on those silhouettes is back on the KD line for the third year in a row. Chang says that the Flyknit on the KD11 is more plush and broken-in.

The 11’s main attraction in the combo of REACT and Zoom Air. The bottom of the sneaker’s mix of the two technologies mark a first for the Swoosh.

“For the tooling, we’ve created a perfect balance of plush ride and bounce,” Chang says. “This doesn’t always happen; it really needs two materials to make it work.”

The KD11 will drop on June 18 and June 25 in the “Still KD” and “Paranoid” colorways.

Photos courtesy of Nike

  
