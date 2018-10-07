PUMA Teases Possible New Deal With Kawhi Leonard on Social Media

Is Kawhi Leonard signing with PUMA? The company just put up a mysterious tweet talking about Toronto.

Leonard now plays for the Raptors, following an offseason trade from the Spurs, where he played the first seven seasons of his career. The former Finals MVP has been with the Jordan Brand since 2014, getting exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XX9, the Air Jordan XXX, Air Jordan XXX1 and the Air Jordan XXX2.

He reportedly turned down a contract extension from Jordan Brand that was worth more than $20 million a few months ago, leaving him free to speak with other brands about a sneaker deal. Jordan Brand does hold a match clause, which would give them 10 days to decided whether or not to retain Leonard as part of their roster. It’s unlikely that happens.

Leonard would play in the PUMA Clyde Court Disrupt for this season if the deal goes through. Stay tuned for more.