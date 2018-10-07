PUMA Teases Possible New Deal With Kawhi Leonard on Social Media

by October 07, 2018
2
Kawhi Leonard

Is Kawhi Leonard signing with PUMA? The company  just put up a mysterious tweet talking about Toronto.

Leonard now plays for the Raptors, following an offseason trade from the Spurs, where he played the first seven seasons of his career. The former Finals MVP has been with the Jordan Brand since 2014, getting exclusive colorways of the Air Jordan XX9, the Air Jordan XXX, Air Jordan XXX1 and the Air Jordan XXX2.

He reportedly turned down a contract extension from Jordan Brand that was worth more than $20 million a few months ago, leaving him free to speak with other brands about a sneaker deal. Jordan Brand does hold a match clause, which would give them 10 days to decided whether or not to retain Leonard as part of their roster. It’s unlikely that happens.

Leonard would play in the PUMA Clyde Court Disrupt for this season if the deal goes through. Stay tuned for more.

 
You Might Also Like
DeMarcus Cousins
Kicks

DeMarcus Cousins Reportedly Agrees to Contract with PUMA

3 days ago
2,257
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Drops 17 Points in 18 Minutes Against the Jazz 👀

4 days ago
3,236
Kawhi Leonard
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Makes Preseason Debut with Raptors, Scores 12 Points

1 week ago
2,798
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Keeping an ‘Open Mind’ About Toronto

2 weeks ago
1,627
NBA

Raptors GM: Kawhi Leonard Has a ‘Fire Inside of Him’

3 weeks ago
2,423
NBA

Danny Green: Toronto ‘Gonna Be Hard to Turn Down’ for Kawhi Leonard

4 weeks ago
10,243
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kawhi Leonard

PUMA Teases Possible New Deal With Kawhi Leonard on Social Media

1 min ago
2
Jimmy Butler

Report: Potential Jimmy Butler Trade to Miami Heat ‘Falls Apart’

8 hours ago
4,046
Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony

Chris Paul: ‘The Disrespect That Comes at [Carmelo Anthony] is Unbelievable’

9 hours ago
3,376

Marcus Smart Ejected After Scuffle with JR Smith

22 hours ago
1,172

Report: Lonnie Walker IV Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks with Meniscus Tear

1 day ago
458