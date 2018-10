SLAM Presents JORDANS Vol. 4 is an entire mag dedicated to the Air Jordan 1, the most important sneaker of all time. Debuted in 1984, it changed damn near everything, from what kind of gear hoopers rocked to how products were marketed to much, much more.

The special collector’s issue dives into the overall history and significance of the iconic silhouette. Grab your copy at our online store now!

RELATED

SLAM 218 Is On Sale Now!