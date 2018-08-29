SLAM x Concepts Kyrie 4 ‘Green Lobsters’ Giveaway Rules

SLAM and Concepts are organizing a giveaway of the Kyrie 4 “Green Lobsters.” Stay tuned for more information.



PROMOTION DESCRIPTION: The Concepts x SLAM Kyrie 4 “Green Lobsters” Giveaway begins on 8/30/2018 at 12PM EST and ends on 8/31/2018 at 12PM EST. The sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Concepts (“Sponsor”). By participating in theSweepstakes, each Entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor is responsible for the collection, submission or processing of Entries and the overall administration of the Sweepstakes. Entrants should look solely to Sponsor with any questions, comments or problems related to the Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is open to U.S. legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and/or District of Columbia. Sponsor, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, retailers, sales representatives, advertising and promotion agencies and each of their respective officers, directors and employees (the \”Promotion Entities\”), are ineligible to enter the Sweepstakes or win a prize. Household Members and Immediate Family Members of such individuals are also not eligible to enter or win. “Household Members” shall mean those people who share the same residence at least three months a year. “Immediate Family Members” shall mean parents, step-parents, legal guardians, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law.

PRIZES: Grand Prize: Two (2) winners will receive Concepts x Nike Kyrie 4 “Green Lobsters” (approximate retail value or “ARV”: $150) Only one prize per person and per household will be awarded. Gift cards and gift certificates are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuer. Prizes cannot be transferred, redeemed for cash or substituted by winner. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to award a substitute prize of equal or greater value if a prize described in these Official Rules is unavailable or cannot be awarded, in whole or in part, for any reason. The ARV of the prize represents Sponsor’s good faith determination. That determination is final and binding and cannot be appealed. If the actual value of the prize turns out to be less than the stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded in cash. Sponsor makes no representation or warranty concerning the appearance, safety or performance of any prize awarded. Restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prize items.

HOW TO ENTER: Enter the Sweepstakes during the Promotion Period online by visiting the entry posts, which can be found on the following: Concepts social media channels, SLAM’s social channels, and SLAMonline.com. Automated or robotic Entries submitted by individuals or organizations will be disqualified. Internet entry must be made by the Entrant. Any attempt by Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of Entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins or any other methods, including, but not limited to, commercial contest/sweepstakes subscription notification and/or entering services, will void Entrant’s Entries and that Entrant may be disqualified. Final eligibility for the award of any prize is subject to eligibility verification as set forth below. All Entries must be posted by the end of the Promotion Period in order to participate. Sponsor’s database clock will be the official timekeeper for this Sweepstakes.

WINNER SELECTION: The Winner(s) of the Sweepstakes will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The random drawing will be conducted about a day after the Promotion Period by Sponsor or its designated representatives, whose decisions are final. Odds of winning will vary depending on the number of eligible Entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winner will be notified by direct message on Instagram. Entry Information approximately one day after the random drawing. Potential Winner must accept a prize by message as directed by Sponsor within a day of notification. Sponsor is not responsible for any delay or failure to receive notification for any reason, including inactive social media account(s), technical difficulties associated therewith, or Winner’s failure to adequately monitor

any social media account. Any winner notification not responded to or returned as undeliverable may result in prize forfeiture. The potential prize winner may be required to sign and return an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability, and a Publicity Release (collectively \”the Prize Claim Documents\”). No substitution or transfer of a prize is permitted except by Sponsor.

PRIVACY: Any personal information supplied by you will be subject to the privacy policy of the Sponsor posted at www.cncpts.com or SLAMonline.com.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: Sponsor assumes no responsibility or liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information, or for any faulty or failed electronic data transmissions; (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes; (c) any technical malfunction, failure, error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or communications line failure, regardless of cause, with regard to any equipment, systems, networks, lines, satellites, servers, camera, computers or providers utilized in any aspect of the operation of the Sweepstakes; (d) inaccessibility or unavailability of any network or wireless service, the Internet or website or any combination thereof; (e) suspended or discontinued Internet, wireless or landline phone service; or (f) any injury or damage to participant’s or to any other person’s computer or mobile device which may be related to or resulting from any attempt to participate in the Sweepstakes or download of any materials in the Sweepstakes. If, for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned for reasons which may include without limitation, infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which may corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes in whole or in part. In such event, Sponsor shall immediately suspend all drawings and prize awards, and Sponsor reserves the right to award any remaining prizes (up to the total ARV as set forth in these Official Rules) in a manner deemed fair and equitable by Sponsor. Sponsor and Released Parties shall not have any further liability to any participant in connection with the Sweepstakes.

SOCIAL NETWORK DISCLAIMER: An Instagram account is required to enter. If you don’t already have an Instagram account, visit www.instagram.com to create one. It is free to create an account. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. You understand that you are providing your information to the Sponsor and not to Instagram. By participating via the Instagram platform, participants are also subject to Instagram’s data policy and terms of use.

SPONSOR: Concepts (37 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. 02138)

ADMINISTRATOR: SLAM Media (21 W 46th Street, New York, NY. 10036)