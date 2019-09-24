StockX Offers ‘Buy to Win’ Promotion for Two Pairs of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

by September 25, 2019
180

Here’s how to cop the “Citrin” and “Cloud White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2s for just $100!

Beginning on September 25 at 12 p.m. EDT, use promo code “WIN350” when purchasing any item at $100 or more on StockX. This applies to purchases in ANY category with a minimum purchase price (before shipping) of $100. The promotion ends September 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Four winners (two in US; two in EU) will be selected on October 4, 2019 and get one pair of the aforementioned Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in their choice of size. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, so click here for more info.

 
