StockX Offers ‘Buy to Win’ Promotion for Two Pairs of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s

Here’s how to cop the “Citrin” and “Cloud White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2s for just $100!

Beginning on September 25 at 12 p.m. EDT, use promo code “WIN350” when purchasing any item at $100 or more on StockX. This applies to purchases in ANY category with a minimum purchase price (before shipping) of $100. The promotion ends September 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Four winners (two in US; two in EU) will be selected on October 4, 2019 and get one pair of the aforementioned Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in their choice of size. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, so click here for more info.