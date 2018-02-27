The ‘Bone White’ Yeezy 500 is Live on StockX

by August 23, 2019
54
Yeezy Boost 500

MOST RECENT

The Yeezy 500 is back for the first time this year in a new “Bone White” colorway, available now on StockX.

The 500’s midsole construction was heavily influenced by the KB8 3, a long-forgotten silhouette that Kobe Bryant wore back in 2000. When the 500 first dropped back in 2018, the KB8 3’s influence was seen right away in the rounded pods that are featured on both sneakers.

The 500’s upper makes use of mesh, leather and suede and that rests on top of an adiPrene midsole. Nick Young hooped in the “Blush” 500s back in 2018 at Madison Square Garden.

View this post on Instagram

Plug Walk

A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1) on

Ye’s used the 500 to experiment with monochromatic design. The “Bone White” follows colorways like the “Utility Black,” the “Super Moon Yellow,” the “Salt” and the “Blush.”

Grab the “Bone White” now.

 
You Might Also Like
Air Jordan 1

The ‘Satin Black Toe’ Air Jordan 1 is Live on StockX

6 days ago
3,286

TRENDING


Most Recent
Yeezy Boost 500

The ‘Bone White’ Yeezy 500 is Live on StockX

32 mins ago
54
Donovan Mitchell of Team USA

Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell And Marcus Smart Named Captains Of Team USA

47 mins ago
59

Several Teams Interested In Trevor Booker

8 hours ago
384

T-Wolves GM: Andrew Wiggins Has ‘Got to Be a Main Contributor’

9 hours ago
690

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: ‘I Am Not Russell Westbrook’

9 hours ago
984

De’Aaron Fox Says His Otherworldly Speed is ‘Kind of Natural’

9 hours ago
529