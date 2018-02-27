The ‘Bone White’ Yeezy 500 is Live on StockX

The Yeezy 500 is back for the first time this year in a new “Bone White” colorway, available now on StockX.

The 500’s midsole construction was heavily influenced by the KB8 3, a long-forgotten silhouette that Kobe Bryant wore back in 2000. When the 500 first dropped back in 2018, the KB8 3’s influence was seen right away in the rounded pods that are featured on both sneakers.

The 500’s upper makes use of mesh, leather and suede and that rests on top of an adiPrene midsole. Nick Young hooped in the “Blush” 500s back in 2018 at Madison Square Garden.

Ye’s used the 500 to experiment with monochromatic design. The “Bone White” follows colorways like the “Utility Black,” the “Super Moon Yellow,” the “Salt” and the “Blush.”

Grab the “Bone White” now.