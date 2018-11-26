The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Ikhet’ Draws Inspiration From Ancient Egypt

by November 26, 2018
506
Nike Kyrie 5

The Eye of Ra plays a huge role in ancient Egyptian mythology. It serves as the counterpoint for the sun god. It’s closely associated with a number of ancient Egyptian goddesses and it’s the sun god’s protector.

It’s also the inspiration for the newest Concept x Nike Kyrie 5 colorway. The legendary eye is located on the Kyrie 5’s heel. Concepts Creative Director Deon Point didn’t stop there with the connections to ancient Egypt. He continued to look at how the pyramids were constructed.

“I found out the mortar used remains a mystery to scientists — they still can’t figure how it stuck together, but it’s some of the strongest stuff ever made,” Point says via Nike. “I learned that the limestone glowing in the sun made the pyramids glow brighter than a diamond. And one thing that really got me: there was a 20-ton door on one of the pyramids that was so precise, you can’t squeeze a credit card through the seams — but it can be opened with one hand.”

The “Ikhet” Kyrie 5 features a glowing purple outsole and midsole, a nod to the sunset contrasted with the pyramids. The red tongue is influenced by the fabled Sphinx. Before the storied Sphinx had weathered, scholars believe its nose was red. The “Ikhet” even has a Swoosh that looks like it’s been chiseled.

The  “Ikhet” Nike Kyrie 5 drops on December 26.

Photos courtesy of Nike

  
You Might Also Like

Kyrie Irving Hopes to Retire in Early-to-Mid-30s

2 days ago
1,686
Kicks

Introducing the SLAM 2018 Holiday Gift Guide 🎁

3 days ago
4,568
NBA

LeBron James: Cavs Traded Kyrie Irving Too Quickly

4 days ago
9,784
NBA

Marcus Smart: Boston Celtics ‘Playing Like Punks’

4 days ago
3,054
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘I Don’t Celebrate Thanksgiving. F*ck Thanksgiving’

5 days ago
54,142
NBA

Kyrie Irving: ‘There’s No Defense’ Being Played in the NBA

6 days ago
13,563
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Nike Kyrie 5

The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Ikhet’ Draws Inspiration From Ancient Egypt

4 hours ago
506

Marc Gasol on David Fizdale: ‘We Made Peace with Each Other’

4 hours ago
271

Heart of The Town: Stephen Curry Is Chasing One More Ring for Oakland

8 hours ago
17,122

Kevin Durant: ‘Never Comfortable’ Playing Without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

13 hours ago
21,764

Report: Markelle Fultz Not in the Sixers’ Long-Term Plans

13 hours ago
4,112