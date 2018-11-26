The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Ikhet’ Draws Inspiration From Ancient Egypt

The Eye of Ra plays a huge role in ancient Egyptian mythology. It serves as the counterpoint for the sun god. It’s closely associated with a number of ancient Egyptian goddesses and it’s the sun god’s protector.

It’s also the inspiration for the newest Concept x Nike Kyrie 5 colorway. The legendary eye is located on the Kyrie 5’s heel. Concepts Creative Director Deon Point didn’t stop there with the connections to ancient Egypt. He continued to look at how the pyramids were constructed.

“I found out the mortar used remains a mystery to scientists — they still can’t figure how it stuck together, but it’s some of the strongest stuff ever made,” Point says via Nike. “I learned that the limestone glowing in the sun made the pyramids glow brighter than a diamond. And one thing that really got me: there was a 20-ton door on one of the pyramids that was so precise, you can’t squeeze a credit card through the seams — but it can be opened with one hand.”

The “Ikhet” Kyrie 5 features a glowing purple outsole and midsole, a nod to the sunset contrasted with the pyramids. The red tongue is influenced by the fabled Sphinx. Before the storied Sphinx had weathered, scholars believe its nose was red. The “Ikhet” even has a Swoosh that looks like it’s been chiseled.

The “Ikhet” Nike Kyrie 5 drops on December 26.

Photos courtesy of Nike