The “Game Royal” AJXII is Now Live on StockX

by September 20, 2019
75

MOST RECENT

The “Game Royal” AJXII, the latest colorway of Mike’s 12th signature sneaker, is now available on StockX.

When you think of iconic AJXII colorways, it’s hard not to put the “Flu Game” atop that list. Originally released in 1997, the AJXII was the first Jordan sneaker to have Zoom Air and complemented the Bulls’ red uniforms perfectly – black premium leather upper with a pebbled red – that drew attention every time Mike wore them on-court.

Over the years, Jordan Brand retroed these three times (2003, 2009 and 2016) since ’97. Now, Jumpman continues to pay homage to its root with the “Game Royal” colorway: same black upper and a blue suede (!) bottom, which makes it difficult for sneakerheads to not call these the “Blu Games.”

Regardless of what you want to call them, grab the “Game Royal” AJXII on StockX now.

   
You Might Also Like
shaqir shareef o'neal

SHAQ’S KIDS GOT GAME! 😤 Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal Are High-Flyers!

3 hours ago
67

Anthony Davis: Lakers Looking Beyond Rivalry With Clippers

23 hours ago
2,620
nick leon

THE SHOW: NYC Streetball Legend Nick Leon Stays True To His Roots 🍿

1 day ago
999

Montverde Academy RELOADED! Cade Cunningham & Scottie Barnes Team Up! 🥶

1 day ago
99
lboogz slam summer classic

LBOOGZ FLOWN OUT! Hanging with the BEST HS HOOPERS in NYC 🏀

1 day ago
77

Lakers Granted Disabled Player Exception For DeMarcus Cousins

1 day ago
4,311

TRENDING


Most Recent

Mavericks Sign Yudai Baba

15 mins ago
16

Hawks To Add Tahjere McCall To Training Camp Roster

37 mins ago
21

The “Game Royal” AJXII is Now Live on StockX

3 hours ago
75
shaqir shareef o'neal

SHAQ’S KIDS GOT GAME! 😤 Shareef and Shaqir O’Neal Are High-Flyers!

3 hours ago
67

Rockets To Sign Thabo Sefolosha

4 hours ago
566

Detroit Pistons Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

4 hours ago
158