The “Game Royal” AJXII is Now Live on StockX

The “Game Royal” AJXII, the latest colorway of Mike’s 12th signature sneaker, is now available on StockX.

When you think of iconic AJXII colorways, it’s hard not to put the “Flu Game” atop that list. Originally released in 1997, the AJXII was the first Jordan sneaker to have Zoom Air and complemented the Bulls’ red uniforms perfectly – black premium leather upper with a pebbled red – that drew attention every time Mike wore them on-court.

Over the years, Jordan Brand retroed these three times (2003, 2009 and 2016) since ’97. Now, Jumpman continues to pay homage to its root with the “Game Royal” colorway: same black upper and a blue suede (!) bottom, which makes it difficult for sneakerheads to not call these the “Blu Games.”

Regardless of what you want to call them, grab the “Game Royal” AJXII on StockX now.