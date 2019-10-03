The “Gym Red” Jordan IX is now available on StockX.

The latest iteration of the IX features red patent leather, a white bottom and black accents along the lace holes and tongue. To put the finishing touches, Jordan Brand also added a glossy coat along the midsole. The latest silhouette joins a lineage of IXs (“Pearl Blue,” “OG” and “Baron”) that have released over the years.

StockX currently has an 18.4% price premium (over original retail price) on the “Gym Red” IX, which totals out to an average price of $241. Currently, the lowest asking price is at $220. Hit StockX to cop your pair.