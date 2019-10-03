The “Gym Red” AJIX is Now Live on StockX

by October 04, 2019
74

The “Gym Red” Jordan IX is now available on StockX.

The latest iteration of the IX features red patent leather, a white bottom and black accents along the lace holes and tongue. To put the finishing touches, Jordan Brand also added a glossy coat along the midsole. The latest silhouette joins a lineage of IXs (“Pearl Blue,” “OG” and “Baron”) that have released over the years.

StockX currently has an 18.4% price premium (over original retail price) on the “Gym Red” IX, which totals out to an average price of $241. Currently, the lowest asking price is at $220. Hit StockX to cop your pair.

