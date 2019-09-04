The ‘Magnet’ Yeezy Boost 700 & ‘Inertia’ Yeezy Boost 700 V2 are Now Live on StockX

The “Magnet” Yeezy Boost 700 and “Inertia” Yeezy Boost 700 V2 have just hit StockX.

First up, the “Magnet” 700s, which have similar color blocking to the “Waverunner” 700s, feature different shades of gray with suede material throughout the upper portion of the sneaker, a white midsole with hints of orange, and gum-bottom sole that adds the finishing touches that’ll compliment the winter ‘fits.

The V2, a second installment of the Yeezy Boost 700 line, offers similarities to its predecessor with a different pattern. Grey mesh upper sits atop with orange accents on a gray midsole, paying a nod to the “Inertia” 700 colorway that released back in March.

Grab the “Magnet” Yeezy Boost 700 and “Inertia” Yeezy Boost 700 V2 on StockX.

   
