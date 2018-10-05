Travis Scott, Bronny James and Mikey Williams Hit Up Jordan Brand’s Prepare to Fly Event

by October 05, 2018
150

This past weekend, Jordan Brand hosted its Prepare to Fly event to give Los Angeles consumers a first look at the Air Jordan XXX3 before its Oct. 18 release. Located at Studio 23, a new Jordan-only retail space in downtown L.A. that opens later this month, attendees toured the three-story space, learned about FastFit, the brand’s new laceless technology, and went through trials at different agility stations before wear-testing the AJXXX3 on a rooftop court. The final portion of the event featured two middle school games that included LeBron James Jr and Mikey Williams to cap off the night. Check out the images and video below for the full recap of the event.

The AJXXX3 releases Oct. 18 for $175 ($185 globally). Studio 23 opens its doors Oct. 20 and is located at 620 S. Broadway St. 

     
