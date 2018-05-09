Chris Paul Takes Over Game 5 as Houston Reaches Conference Finals

by May 09, 2018
521

Chris Paul erupted for a playoff career-high 41 points Tuesday night, carrying the Houston Rockets as they eliminated the Utah Jazz 112-102 in Game 5.

This is Paul’s first time reaching the conference finals, and his monster performance sets up a long-awaited showdown with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

James Harden had an off night—scoring 18 points on 7-22 shooting—and was thankful for CP3’s heroics, which included 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Per the AP:

“He said you get out of the way … I’m going to put us on my back,” James Harden said. “You could see it in his eyes. He had that look in his eyes. If he has that look in his eyes … he’s a problem.”

It will be Houston’s second trip to the Western Conference finals in four years and the first ever for Paul. The point guard has been panned for failing to get past the second round in his nine previous trips to the postseason.

“He’s been under a lot of unfair scrutiny throughout the playoffs and tonight he showed that he wanted it,” Utah star rookie Donovan Mitchell, who is close with Paul, said. “He does it every night, but taking over the way he did was very impressive.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green a ‘Future Hall of Famer’

2 hours ago
271
NBA

Kevin Durant: Stephen Curry ‘Off the Leash’

3 hours ago
1,462
Chris Paul
NBA

Post Up: Rockets And Warriors Advance, Set Up Awesome Western Conference Finals

9 hours ago
885
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Backtracks On Comments About James Harden

20 hours ago
1,961
NBA

Chris Paul’s Brother Was Briefly Ejected From Game 4 Following Mix-Up

2 days ago
959
NBA

Draymond Green Responds To Twitter User’s Death Threat

2 days ago
2,040

TRENDING


Most Recent

Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley in Heated Argument on Coach-Player Relationships

1 hour ago
786

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green a ‘Future Hall of Famer’

2 hours ago
271

Kyle Lowry: Raptors’ Season a ‘Wasted Year’

2 hours ago
477

Kevin Durant: Stephen Curry ‘Off the Leash’

3 hours ago
1,462

Chris Paul Takes Over Game 5 as Houston Reaches Conference Finals

3 hours ago
521