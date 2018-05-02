Draymond Green Dares Charles Barkley to Punch Him

Draymond Green‘s trash-talking antics Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Warriors’ second-round series against New Orleans got under Charles Barkley‘s skin, prompting Chuck to tell his TNT colleagues that he wanted to “punch his ass in the face.”

Charles Barkley wants to punch @Money23Green in the face. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ANp5NmxIqs — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) May 2, 2018

Naturally, Green fired back at Sir Charles in his postgame comments.

Draymond challenged the 55-year-old Hall of Famer to throw them hands next time they cross paths.

Draymond Green with a strong response to Charles Barkley saying he would punch him in the face pic.twitter.com/tBLRAei3zW — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 2, 2018

The All-Star forward finished with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 12 assists as Golden State beat the Pelicans 121-116 and took a commanding 2-0 series lead.

