Enes Kanter Challenges LeBron James to Join the Knicks

by May 08, 2018
219

Knicks center Enes Kanter spent much of the season trolling LeBron James, but that doesn’t mean the big fella doesn’t want James as a teammate.

Kanter issued a challenge to LeBron to “come and prove” that he truly is the King of New York.

LBJ can opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer and become an unrestricted free agent.

Per ESPN:

“People keep debating about who is the king of New York. … Hey LeBron, yes, you really want to be king of New York? Come and prove it. I’ll see you July 1st, brother. Good luck,” Kanter said.

The Knicks would need to shed significant salary to have enough cap space to sign James to a max contract. They probably would be a long shot in any James courtship even if they had the requisite cap space.

Part of the salary shedding to create the cap space for James likely would have to include Kanter declining his $18.6 million player option. Kanter has said he’s considering not picking up his player option and signing a multiyear contract with a lower annual value.

    
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

6 hours ago
424
NBA

LeBron James: My Confidence In Teammates ‘Never Wavered’

6 hours ago
709
NBA

Report: Rodney Hood Refused To Enter Game 4 In 4th Quarter

7 hours ago
6,496
NBA

Tyronn Lue: ‘It Would Be Absurd’ if Raptors Fire Dwane Casey

9 hours ago
1,424
NBA

DeMar DeRozan: ‘Maybe [Cavs] Just Got Our Number’

10 hours ago
1,658
NBA

Post Up: Cavaliers Complete Sweep, Sixers Bounce Back Against Celtics

18 hours ago
1,465

TRENDING


Most Recent

Klay Thompson: ‘It Would Be Hard For Me To Envision Going Anywhere Else’

32 mins ago
209

DeMar DeRozan And Kyle Lowry Voice Their Support For Dwane Casey

40 mins ago
179

Enes Kanter Challenges LeBron James to Join the Knicks

57 mins ago
219

Report: Wolves Assistant Rick Brunson Resigns Amid Improper Conduct Allegations

2 hours ago
1,457

Donovan Mitchell Backtracks On Comments About James Harden

3 hours ago
663