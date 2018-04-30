Ersan Ilyasova: Playing in Boston Harder Than Miami

The Philadelphia Sixers had the luxury of playing in a “half empty” building against the Heat in Miami, something forward Ersan Ilyasova knows what be the cast in their second round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

#Sixers reserve Ersan Ilyasova was asked if the road games at #MiamiHeat would help prepare his team for playing at #TDGarden. Let’s just say he kept it real: pic.twitter.com/TT8kzfoVJF — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 29, 2018

Ilyasova added that Beantown has “really committed fans,” which the Sixers didn’t have to worry too much about in South Beach.

Head coach Brett Brown says he “can’t wait” for Boston and Philly to renew their storied rivalry.

