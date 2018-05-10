Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics into Eastern Conference Finals

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics’ improbable postseason run continues—Boston took out the Philadelphia Sixers with a thrilling 114-112 Game 5 win Wednesday night.

Tatum finished with a game-high 25 points, with Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier adding 24 and 17 points respectively.

The Sixers had a chance to pull off a last-second miracle, but threw away the ball on the final possession.

Per the AP: