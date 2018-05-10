Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics into Eastern Conference Finals

by May 10, 2018
193

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics’ improbable postseason run continues—Boston took out the Philadelphia Sixers with a thrilling 114-112 Game 5 win Wednesday night.

Tatum finished with a game-high 25 points, with Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier adding 24 and 17 points respectively.

The Sixers had a chance to pull off a last-second miracle, but threw away the ball on the final possession.

Per the AP:

“That’s a Marcus Smart sequence. That just describes him so well,” guard Jaylen Brown said after Boston beat Philadelphia 114-112 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year. “If it came down to one guy coming up with it, everybody’s got their money on Smart.”

The Celtics will play Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year. Game 1 is Sunday in Boston. It’s the Celtics’ first back-to-back trips to the conference finals since making it five straight times in the original Big Three era from 1984-88.

“When you get here, you’re flattered by the thought of the Boston Celtics,” coach Brad Stevens said. “You realize if you’re going to break records here, you’re going to break bad ones. Because none of the good ones are reachable.”

    
