Joel Embiid: Sixers ‘Sh**ty’ on Defense in Game 1 vs Celtics

by May 01, 2018
168

Joel Embiid offered a brutally honest assessment of the Sixers’ defensive effort Monday night in their 117-101 Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Embiid told reporters that Philadelphia is capable of being the NBA’s best defensive team, a far cry from what they showed in the series-opening letdown.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown theorized that his team may not have benefited from getting so much time off between rounds one and two of the playoffs.

Per Philly.com:

The rust vs. rest pros and cons were discussed all week, and shortly before tipoff there was a bit of an indication from Brown that the rest might not have been a good thing for his team.

“Time off isn’t always the answer to playing well,” Brown said with some uncertainty.

“I don’t know if the time off hurt us,” Brown said after the game. “It sure felt like we were playing a good team today.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘No Excuses’ for Hassan Whiteside Being Out of Shape

45 mins ago
467
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Enjoyed ‘Not a Rookie’ Chants at Ben Simmons

2 hours ago
495
Terry Rozier
NBA

Post Up: Undermanned Celtics Set Tone With Rout Of 76ers

10 hours ago
700
NBA

Ersan Ilyasova: Playing in Boston Harder Than Miami

1 day ago
1,016
NBA

Jaylen On Game 7: ‘It’s The Perfect Time And A Perfect Stage’ To Make A Name

3 days ago
522
NBA

Rumor: Sixers Have ‘Growing Confidence’ They Can Woo LeBron James

4 days ago
3,950

TRENDING


Most Recent

Scottie Pippen: Golden State Warriors Not a Dynasty

14 mins ago
470

Joel Embiid: ‘No Excuses’ for Hassan Whiteside Being Out of Shape

45 mins ago
467

Stephen Curry: ‘I’m Still Durable’

1 hour ago
163

Donovan Mitchell Enjoyed ‘Not a Rookie’ Chants at Ben Simmons

2 hours ago
495

Joel Embiid: Sixers ‘Sh**ty’ on Defense in Game 1 vs Celtics

2 hours ago
168