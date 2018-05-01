Joel Embiid: Sixers ‘Sh**ty’ on Defense in Game 1 vs Celtics

Joel Embiid offered a brutally honest assessment of the Sixers’ defensive effort Monday night in their 117-101 Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Embiid told reporters that Philadelphia is capable of being the NBA’s best defensive team, a far cry from what they showed in the series-opening letdown.

Sixers' Joel Embiid after Game 1 loss to Celtics: "It starts on defense. I thought i was s—ty. I thought we were all bad tonight. That's not who we are, definitely. When everybody is on, we're the best defensive team in the game." pic.twitter.com/5lVOtz9eum — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 1, 2018

Sixers head coach Brett Brown theorized that his team may not have benefited from getting so much time off between rounds one and two of the playoffs.

