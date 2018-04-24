Joel Embiid: ‘Our Time is Now’

The Sixers aren’t just the squad of the future, their time is now, according to All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid says Philadelphia has a “special team” capabale of making a deep postseason run.

#Sixers center @JoelEmbiid on what statement his squad wants to make to league during the #NBAplayoffs. pic.twitter.com/dcALdMccQf — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) April 23, 2018

The Sixers hold a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat, and the big fella expects The City of Brotherly Love to be “lit” tonight for Game 5.

