Joel Embiid: ‘Our Time is Now’

by April 24, 2018
530

The Sixers aren’t just the squad of the future, their time is now, according to All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid says Philadelphia has a “special team” capabale of making a deep postseason run.

The Sixers hold a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat, and the big fella expects The City of Brotherly Love to be “lit” tonight for Game 5.

Per ESPN:

“I think our time is now,” the All Star center said on Monday. “…. We have a special team, a lot of great guys. I don’t think we need anybody else. We’ve just got to work with what we have. We have a special team, and I feel like we have a pretty good chance to go far.”

The 7-foot center is focused on playing his first playoff game at home on Tuesday after missing the Sixers’ first two playoff games, and 10 games overall, with an orbital fracture. He said on Monday that he’s looking forward to the atmosphere at Wells Fargo Center, where the Sixers have won 25 of their past 27 games dating back to the regular season.

“It just shows you how much we need them,” Embiid said of the home fans. “Especially myself, I play better in that type of environment. I need the fans to get into it and push me. That makes me elevate my game.”

  
