John Wall: Drake Said Raptors Would Sweep Wizards

by April 24, 2018
745

The Raptors and Wizards are deadlocked at two games apiece, a far cry from Drake’s boastful prediction to John Wall that Toronto would sweep Washington in their first-round playoff battle.

Wall told reporters that he’s looking forward to yapping back at the superstar rapper when Game 5 tips off Wednesday night in The Six.

Wall delivered a masterful 27-point, 14-assist performance in the Wizards’ critical 106-98 Game 4 win Sunday.

Per ESPN:

“Yeah, you know I am. For sure,” Wall said when asked if he is looking forward to seeing Drake now that the Wizards have evened the series as it shifts back to Toronto. “I told him to be here for Game 3. He told me he was going to be here. He didn’t show up. He told me we were getting swept. He said he had the broom for us.”

Drake, who is a global ambassador for the Raptors, has talked smack to several Wizards players from his courtside seat. Wall and Drake have engaged in friendly trash-talking on social media and during the first two games in Toronto.

“My reaction is, we did what we were supposed to do; we came home and won two games,” Wall said of his response to Drake’s sweep comment. “My arguments with him ain’t really about the game of basketball — we just be out there having fun. But at the same time, we [have] a focus that we are trying to go in there and win Game 5. I want him to know that they weren’t going to sweep us.”

   
