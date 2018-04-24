John Wall: Drake Said Raptors Would Sweep Wizards

The Raptors and Wizards are deadlocked at two games apiece, a far cry from Drake’s boastful prediction to John Wall that Toronto would sweep Washington in their first-round playoff battle.

Wall told reporters that he’s looking forward to yapping back at the superstar rapper when Game 5 tips off Wednesday night in The Six.

John Wall says he is looking forward to seeing Drake in Toronto: “He told me he was going to be here [for Game 3]. He didn’t show up. He told me we were getting swept. He said he had the broom for us.” When asked if he can listen to Drake right now, Wall replied, "no." pic.twitter.com/CFCEmz7BJs — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) April 23, 2018

Wall delivered a masterful 27-point, 14-assist performance in the Wizards’ critical 106-98 Game 4 win Sunday.

Per ESPN: