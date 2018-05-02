Kendrick Perkins Says Drake Started the Trash Talk

Cavs backup center Kendrick Perkins got into it with Raptors global ambassador and courtside fixture Drake at halftime and following Game 1 Tuesday night, as the two exchanged words near Toronto’s bench and had to be separated.

Perk says the superstar rapper started the war of words.

According to the 33-year-old veteran, Drizzy got upset when he overheard him (accurately) predicting a Cleveland victory in the second-round playoff series opener.

In a text message to ESPN, Kendrick Perkins says: “What happened was I was talking to my old teammate Serge (Ibaka) walking into halftime telling him ‘We about to win this game,’ and Drake butted in talking shit to me. So I said something back to him.” https://t.co/sJ3Ntx6zVy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2018

