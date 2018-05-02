Kendrick Perkins Says Drake Started the Trash Talk

by May 02, 2018
488

Cavs backup center Kendrick Perkins got into it with Raptors global ambassador and courtside fixture Drake at halftime and following Game 1 Tuesday night, as the two exchanged words near Toronto’s bench and had to be separated.

Perk says the superstar rapper started the war of words.

According to the 33-year-old veteran, Drizzy got upset when he overheard him (accurately) predicting a Cleveland victory in the second-round playoff series opener.

Per ESPN:

What exactly was Perkins’ rebuttal?

“He said something slick, so I said something back: ‘Sit your ass down and watch the game.'”

In a comment on an Instagram post Tuesday night, Drake claimed, “I just said I like the hem on his capris.”

When Perkins exited the Cavs’ locker room for good Tuesday night, a member of the team’s security staff asked him if he wanted to be escorted to the team bus in case he might have another run-in with Drake along the way.

“I’m fine,” Perkins said with a smirk. “What’s he going to do?”

    
