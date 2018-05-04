Kevin Love: LeBron James Predicted His Ridiculous Game 2 Shots

LeBron James‘ 43 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists stunned the Raptors and their fans Thursday night, but prior to Game 2, Kevin Love says his superstar teammate told him precisely what he was about to unleash on Toronto.

James dismissed the Raptors’ defense with an array of absurd fadeaway jumpers in the fourth quarter, giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Cavaliers' Kevin Love said LeBron James told him Thursday morning he would attack mismatches w/ fadeaway jumpers over each shoulder, then did it in Game 2: "He actually called his shots this morning. That's just one of the examples I could use of how locked in he was." pic.twitter.com/PBJXIkOhKr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2018

“When he went over his right shoulder and then went over his left shoulder, he said when he got the mismatch, he was gonna do that,” Love said. “So he actually called his shots this morning … That shows just how locked in he was at shootaround.”

Love added 31 points and 11 rebounds in the Cavs’ 128-110 victory.

