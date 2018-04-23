LeBron James Disputes Technical Foul vs Lance Stephenson

Lance Stephenson managed to bait LeBron James into a technical foul Sunday night in Game 4 of the increasingly-testy Cavs-Pacers first round playoff series, something James says he “should have never gotten.”

LeBron added, however, that he “should know better” when it comes to Lance’s antics.

James finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in Cleveland’s 104-100 crucial road win, which knotted things up with Indiana at 2-2.

Per the Indy Star: