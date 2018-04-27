LeBron James’ Game-Winner Reminded Craig Ehlo of ‘The Shot’

After LeBron James drained a game-winning three Wednesday night to beat the Indiana Pacers in Game 5, Craig Ehlo‘s mind flashed back to Michael Jordan doing something similarly cruel to him 29 years ago.

LBJ and MJ’s heroics were strikingly similar, as each scored 44 points to give their respective squads 3-2 series leads (in Jordan’s case, “The Shot” eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers from the playoffs.)

His Airness x The King pic.twitter.com/8MqXtnfRfP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 26, 2018

Ehlo attended the game and had an “eerie” feeling a day after LeBron came through in the clutch.

Craig Ehlo was at Quicken Loans Arena last night to watch LeBron do what Jordan once did to him: https://t.co/o2JRNbGxMh — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) April 26, 2018

Per NY Times: