LeBron James: ‘I’m Burnt Right Now’

by April 30, 2018
1,827

Having survived a seven-game war with Indiana, LeBron James was too tired to think about Cleveland’s next postseason foe, the Toronto Raptors.

“I’m burnt right now,” James told reporters.

“I’m not thinking about Toronto right now until tomorrow. I’m ready to go home. Can we? I’m tired. I want to go home.”

James delivered yet another superhuman effort Sunday afternoon to eliminate the Pacers in a 105-101 victory, scoring 45 points to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 43 minutes.

The only thing that kept the 33-year-old from playing the entire game was a brief bout of leg cramps in the second half.

Per the AP:

“Amazing,” Indiana’s Victor Oladipo said of James. “He did what he always does. It’s not really shocking. He’s the best in the world, and that’s what the best does and now I gotta work to get on that level.”

He fought through the fatigue. He had no choice.

“It felt like a Game 7,” James said. “It was like, your mind is thinking like, ‘OK, besides the two I played in the Finals, you start thinking like, is this it? Could this be it?’ That’s just human nature. And then the other side of my brain was like, ‘Let’s go make something happen. Let’s go, that’s what you here for. You’re here to make plays, you’re the leader.’”

   
