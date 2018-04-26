LeBron James: ‘Just Give Me the Ball’

With their season hanging in the balance Wednesday night, LeBron James had a simple command for his Cavs teammates: “Just give me the ball.”
James got the rock and his fadeaway three-pointer gave Cleveland a 3-2 series lead against a stunned Indiana Pacers squad.
LeBron finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a thrilling 98-95 victory.
The Cavs will attempt to close out the first-round series in Game 6 Friday night back in Indy.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I’m going to let you guys do the ranking of where that fits in my playoff performances,” James said. “It’s given us the lead in a playoff series and I think we played some really good basketball tonight and for me to be able to make that shot and for us to be able to take the lead in the series, that’s what’s most important.”
If the Cavs win Friday, they will have won this series in six.
“It’s one game,” James said, going back to his shot. “We talk about it tonight. It’s probably going to be talked about tomorrow but Friday is Game 6 and we got to figure out a way to play a complete, four-quarter game and it’s going to be tough in that building.”