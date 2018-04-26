LeBron James: ‘Just Give Me the Ball’

With their season hanging in the balance Wednesday night, LeBron James had a simple command for his Cavs teammates: “Just give me the ball.”

James got the rock and his fadeaway three-pointer gave Cleveland a 3-2 series lead against a stunned Indiana Pacers squad.

LeBron finished with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a thrilling 98-95 victory.

The Cavs will attempt to close out the first-round series in Game 6 Friday night back in Indy.

Per Cleveland.com: