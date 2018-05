LeBron James: ‘I Wasn’t a Complete Basketball Player’ in 2011 NBA Finals

Seven years ago, Dwane Casey was an assistant in Dallas and helped devise a defense that shut down LeBron James in the NBA Finals, something King James attributes to him not yet being a โ€œcomplete basketball player.โ€

LBJ is now destroying Caseyโ€™s Toronto Raptors, and thereโ€™s nothing the wily head coach can do about it.

James averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the Mavericks’ six-game victory over the Miami Heat.

LeBron says he's come a long way since Dwane Casey and the Mavericks neutralized him in the 2011 Finals pic.twitter.com/md6lZuEfMQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2018

“I wasn’t that good of a player in that series,” James said following the Cavs’ 128-110 Game 2 win in Toronto. “I wasn’t a complete basketball player. Dwane Casey drew up a game plan against me in that ’11 series I played Dallas to take away things I was very good at and try to make me do things I wasn’t very good at.”

LeBron has amassed 69 points, 27 assists and 19 boards in Cleveland’s two wins against the top-seeded Raptors.