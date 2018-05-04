LeBron James: ‘I Wasn’t a Complete Basketball Player’ in 2011 NBA Finals

by May 04, 2018
28

Seven years ago, Dwane Casey was an assistant in Dallas and helped devise a defense that shut down LeBron James in the NBA Finals, something King James attributes to him not yet being a “complete basketball player.”

LBJ is now destroying Casey’s Toronto Raptors, and there’s nothing the wily head coach can do about it.

James averaged 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in the Mavericks’ six-game victory over the Miami Heat.

“I wasn’t that good of a player in that series,” James said following the Cavs’ 128-110 Game 2 win in Toronto.

“I wasn’t a complete basketball player. Dwane Casey drew up a game plan against me in that ’11 series I played Dallas to take away things I was very good at and try to make me do things I wasn’t very good at.”

LeBron has amassed 69 points, 27 assists and 19 boards in Cleveland’s two wins against the top-seeded Raptors.

     
