Nico Mannion is up next.

Get to know the elite high school point guard as we follow him around his hometown in Arizona. Peep part 1 of the video above, and part 2 below:

Nico – the son of Gaia,Β a former professional volleyball player, and Pace, a former NBA Player – recently added Villanova to his long list of offers, which also includes Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, UCLA, and more.

