Russell Westbrook Vows to Stop Ricky Rubio in Game 4

by April 23, 2018
867

Ricky Rubio can forget about registering another triple-double in Game 4, or much of anything at all, according to Russell Westbrook.

The NBA’s reigning MVP told reporters that he will “shut that s**t off” Monday night.

“He made some shots,” Westbrook said of Rubio.

“Too comfortable, but I’ma shut that s**t off next game, though. Guarantee that.”

Rubio finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Utah’s 115-102 Game 3 win, giving the Jazz a 2-1 first round series lead against the OKC Thunder.

Per the AP:

“We were down by 10 … and I just changed my mentality, trying to be more aggressive and make some shots,” Rubio said. “We made a run and it helps a lot when you’re making shots and it felt great.”

At one point, Rubio walked toward half-court with his arms outstretched, drinking in the deafening roar and subsequent “RU-BI-O! RU-BI-O!” chants from the fans.

Rubio’s triple-double was the first by a Jazz player in the postseason since John Stockton in the 2001 playoffs against Dallas.

“Having my name next to his name is an honor,” Rubio said of joining the Hall of Famer in making franchise history. “I have huge respect for him.”

   
You Might Also Like
Donovan Mitchell
NBA

Post Up: Rockets Win In Historic Fashion And Jazz Stunningly Beat Up OKC

1 hour ago
302
NBA

Kevin Durant Likes IG Comment Saying Westbrook Was ‘The Problem’ In OKC 👀

11 hours ago
7,194
NBA

Steven Adams: ‘I’m Really F—ing Weird. Socially Awkward, At Best.’

13 hours ago
1,748
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Dominates Game 2 in OKC

5 days ago
693
NBA

Post Up: Cavaliers And Jazz Both Draw Even

5 days ago
1,071
NBA

Donovan Mitchell ‘Determined’ To Play In Game 2, But ‘Not Going To Push It’

5 days ago
943

TRENDING


Most Recent
Donovan Mitchell

Post Up: Rockets Win In Historic Fashion And Jazz Stunningly Beat Up OKC

1 hour ago
302
James Harden

Rockets Score NBA Playoff Record 50 Points In 3rd Quarter Against Timberwolves

5 hours ago
721

Report: Suns Have Spoke To Jason Kidd, Vinny Del Negro About Coaching Job

9 hours ago
274
allen iverson speech

Allen Iverson Gives Emotional Speech After Iverson Classic 💯

10 hours ago
696

Jusuf Nurkic Wants To Re-Sign With The Portland Trail Blazers

10 hours ago
473