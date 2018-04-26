Russell Westbrook: ‘It Was Win or Go Home’

Russell Westbrook and the OKC Thunder staved off playoff elimination with a 107-99 victory in Game 5 Wednesday night, engineering a remarkable 25-point comeback against the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook scored 33 of his 45 points in the second half, and finished with 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Paul George added 34 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who forced a Game 6 back in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Per the AP: