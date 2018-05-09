Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley in Heated Argument on Coach-Player Relationships

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley’s latest on-air argument took place Tuesday night, as the two Hall of Famers went back-and-forth over whether or not Raptors head coach Dwane Casey should apologize to DeMar DeRozan for benching the All-Star during Toronto’s second-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sir Charles thinks Casey “needs to repair his relationship” with DeRozan; Shaq countered that NBA players shouldn’t be “babied.”

The debate then dissolved into a shouting match, with increasingly personal (and hilarious) attacks between the two legends.

Chuck and Shaq get heated in a back-and-forth on coach-player relationships…#InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/ElQxwBV5s7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

