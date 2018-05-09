Steve Kerr: Draymond Green a ‘Future Hall of Famer’

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr lavished All-Star forward Draymond Green with praise Tuesday night, calling him a “future Hall of Famer” and the embodiment of the modern NBA big man.

"He's a future HOF'er." Steve Kerr on Draymond Green.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/n1SerHUeYR — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2018

Green had 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as Golden State eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans with a 113-104 Game 5 win.

Draymond says the Dubs don’t feel any extra motivation when it comes to facing the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference finals—their goal is simply winning another NBA title.

Draymond Green keeps it simple. The Warriors don't care who they play. Their eyes are on one thing.#GameTime pic.twitter.com/O4R5lpPHUM — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 9, 2018

Per ESPN: