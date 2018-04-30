Victor Oladipo Was Ready to Hit the Gym After Game 7

Victor Oladipo‘s 30 points and 12 rebounds weren’t quite enough for Indiana to get past the LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7, and the All-Star guard is already plotting how to get better immediately: he sent his trainer a message shortly after the 105-101 loss inquiring how soon they can get back in the gym.

Oladipo, 25, says he has not yet “scratched the surface” of his potential.

"Honestly, I feel like I haven't even scratched the surface of how good I really can be."#GameTime pic.twitter.com/SOGGmBJU6M — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 29, 2018

Vic averaged 22.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3.5 steals in the epic first-round playoff series, and feels that the Indiana Pacers have forced everyone to sit up and take notice.

Per the Indy Star: