Victor Oladipo Was Ready to Hit the Gym After Game 7

Victor Oladipo‘s 30 points and 12 rebounds weren’t quite enough for Indiana to get past the LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7, and the All-Star guard is already plotting how to get better immediately: he sent his trainer a message shortly after the 105-101 loss inquiring how soon they can get back in the gym.
I can’t make this shit up! Look at the time on this text, this dude probably hasn’t even showered yet after playing one of the biggest games of his young career and he’s already trying to get back to work! You young athletes out there take notes… @vicoladipo I’m sending you the jet, we start tonight! 🛩 ************************************************ 👉🏽And Yes I had his name misspelled in my phone, it’s been that way from day one and left it like that🤣
Oladipo, 25, says he has not yet “scratched the surface” of his potential.
"Honestly, I feel like I haven't even scratched the surface of how good I really can be."#GameTime pic.twitter.com/SOGGmBJU6M
— NBA TV (@NBATV) April 29, 2018
Vic averaged 22.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3.5 steals in the epic first-round playoff series, and feels that the Indiana Pacers have forced everyone to sit up and take notice.
Per the Indy Star:
“Kudos and big shout-out to the Indiana Pacers,” LeBron said after scoring 45 points, his third 40-point game of the series, all victories for the Cavaliers. “They have obviously the head of the snake in Vic, (who made an) unbelievable jump from last year to this year. I mean, we all saw it, and he proved why he’s a franchise-caliber player. And everybody (from Oladipo) on down: They’ve just got a well-rounded team, and definitely pushed us to the brink.”
Oladipo sees this group of Pacers, the ones who pushed the Cavs to the brink, having more to give. Starting with himself.
“It was a great year,” Oladipo said of averaging a career-best 23.1 ppg and making his first NBA All-Star Game, “but honestly I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface of how good I can be. … This summer I’m going to go to work so I can come back even better this year.”
Oladipo smiles a charming smile, but his fangs are about to come out. He is asked about something [Nate] McMillan had told the team before the game, about Game 7 providing the opportunity to “create a moment.” What moment, a reporter wants to know, did the Pacers create?
“If y’all don’t respect the Indiana Pacers now,” he says, speaking generally, “I have no respect for you. That’s how I feel. Nobody thought we were going to be here. Nobody, not one person, but us in the locker room. I feel like we’ve earned that respect from everyone. I think that’s the moment we have created.”