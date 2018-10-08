2018-19 Rookies Most Likely To…

A new season is upon us and a new class of rookies is ready to show out.

Here are the first-year guys most likely to…

Average 20 points: Kevin Knox



Average 10 rebounds: Deandre Ayton



Average 10 assists: Trae Young



Be Rookie of the Year: Collin Sexton



Wear Yeezy hoop shoes in a game: Lonnie Walker IV



Be a second-round steal: Hamidou Diallo



Steal your girl: Michael Porter Jr



Appear in a music video: Marvin Bagley III



Become a @LeagueFits star: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander



Start dancing in the middle of a game: Mo Bamba



Photos via Getty Images.

