2018-19 Rookies Most Likely To…

A new season is upon us and a new class of rookies is ready to show out.
Here are the first-year guys most likely to…
Average 20 points: Kevin Knox
Average 10 rebounds: Deandre Ayton
Average 10 assists: Trae Young
Be Rookie of the Year: Collin Sexton
Wear Yeezy hoop shoes in a game: Lonnie Walker IV
Be a second-round steal: Hamidou Diallo
Steal your girl: Michael Porter Jr
Appear in a music video: Marvin Bagley III
Become a @LeagueFits star: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Start dancing in the middle of a game: Mo Bamba
Photos via Getty Images.
