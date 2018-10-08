2018-19 Rookies Most Likely To…

by • October 08, 2018
A new season is upon us and a new class of rookies is ready to show out.

Here are the first-year guys most likely to…

Average 20 points: Kevin Knox


Average 10 rebounds: Deandre Ayton


Average 10 assists: Trae Young


Be Rookie of the Year: Collin Sexton


Wear Yeezy hoop shoes in a game: Lonnie Walker IV


Be a second-round steal: Hamidou Diallo


Steal your girl: Michael Porter Jr


Appear in a music video: Marvin Bagley III


Become a @LeagueFits star: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Start dancing in the middle of a game: Mo Bamba

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Photos via Getty Images. 

