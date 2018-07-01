2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker

Staying Put
Paul George: four-years, $167 million deal with Thunder
Kevin Durant: two-years, $61.5 million deal with Warriors
Chris Paul: four-years, $160 million with Rockets
Rudy Gay: one-year, $10 million with Spurs
Nikola Jokic: five-years, $146.5 million with Nuggets
Will Barton: four-years, $54 million with Nuggets
Aron Baynes: two-years, $11 million with Celtics
Derrick Rose: one-year, $2.1 million with Timberwolves
Gerald Green: one-year, $2.4 million with Rockets
Joe Harris: two-years, $16 million with Nets
Jerami Grant: three-years, $27 million with Thunder
On the Move
DeAndre Jordan: one-year, $24.1 million with Mavericks
Ed Davis: one-year, $4.4 million with Nets
Omri Casspi: one-year with Grizzlies
Marco Belinelli: two-years, $12 million with Spurs
Ersan Ilyasova: three-years, $21 million with Bucks
Doug McDermott: three-years, $22 million with Pacers
Trevor Ariza: one-year, $15 million with Suns