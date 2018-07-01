2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker

by July 01, 2018
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Paul George

Staying Put

Paul George: four-years, $167 million deal with Thunder

Kevin Durant: two-years, $61.5 million deal with Warriors

Chris Paul: four-years, $160 million with Rockets

Rudy Gay: one-year, $10 million with Spurs

Nikola Jokic: five-years, $146.5 million with Nuggets

Will Barton: four-years, $54 million with Nuggets

Aron Baynes: two-years, $11 million with Celtics

Derrick Rose: one-year, $2.1 million with Timberwolves

Gerald Green: one-year, $2.4 million with Rockets

Joe Harris: two-years, $16 million with Nets

Jerami Grant: three-years, $27 million with Thunder

On the Move

DeAndre Jordan: one-year, $24.1 million with Mavericks

Ed Davis: one-year, $4.4 million with Nets

Omri Casspi: one-year with Grizzlies

Marco Belinelli: two-years, $12 million with Spurs

Ersan Ilyasova: three-years, $21 million with Bucks

Doug McDermott: three-years, $22 million with Pacers

Trevor Ariza: one-year, $15 million with Suns

      
