2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker

by June 30, 2019
2,366
Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornets

Below is an updating table with all that we know about the free agents on the market in this 2019 offseason. There’s a lot of noise around this time of year, so we won’t bother distracting you with every single whisper floating out there on the internet but we will include substantive reports.

NameThenNowTermsStatus
A. AminuPORORL3yrs/$29MReported
B. BogdanovicINDUTA4yrs/$73MReported
B. LopezMILMIL4yrs/$52MReported
D. DedmonATLSAC3yrs/$40MReported
D. JordanNYKBKLReported
G. TempleLACBKL2yrs/$10MReported
H. BarnesSACSAC4yrs/$85MReported
J. LambCHAIND3yrs/$31MReported
J. RandleNORNYK3yrs/$63MReported
J. RedickPHINOR2yrs/$27MReported
K. DurantGSWBKL4yrs/$164MReported
K. IrvingBOSBKL4yrs/$141MReported
K. MiddletonMILMIL5yrs/$178MReported
K.ThompsonGSWGSW5yrs/$192MReported
K. WalkerCHABOS4yrs/$141MReported
M. BrogdonMILIND4yrs/$85MReported
N. VucevicORLORL4yrs/$100MReported
R. GaySASSAS2yrs/$36MReported
R. RubioUTAPHO3yrs/$51MReported
T. ArizaWASSAC2yrs/$25MReported
T. RossORLORL4yrs/$54MReported
T. YoungINDCHI3yrs/$41MReported
A. HorfordBOSC’s Reunion?
D. RussellBKLMIN/LAL?
J. ButlerPHIMIA S&T?
K. LeonardTORLAL>LAC
R. BullockLALNY Meeting?
 
