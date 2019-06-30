2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker

Below is an updating table with all that we know about the free agents on the market in this 2019 offseason. There’s a lot of noise around this time of year, so we won’t bother distracting you with every single whisper floating out there on the internet but we will include substantive reports.
|Name
|Then
|Now
|Terms
|Status
|A. Aminu
|POR
|ORL
|3yrs/$29M
|Reported
|B. Bogdanovic
|IND
|UTA
|4yrs/$73M
|Reported
|B. Lopez
|MIL
|MIL
|4yrs/$52M
|Reported
|D. Dedmon
|ATL
|SAC
|3yrs/$40M
|Reported
|D. Jordan
|NYK
|BKL
|Reported
|G. Temple
|LAC
|BKL
|2yrs/$10M
|Reported
|H. Barnes
|SAC
|SAC
|4yrs/$85M
|Reported
|J. Lamb
|CHA
|IND
|3yrs/$31M
|Reported
|J. Randle
|NOR
|NYK
|3yrs/$63M
|Reported
|J. Redick
|PHI
|NOR
|2yrs/$27M
|Reported
|K. Durant
|GSW
|BKL
|4yrs/$164M
|Reported
|K. Irving
|BOS
|BKL
|4yrs/$141M
|Reported
|K. Middleton
|MIL
|MIL
|5yrs/$178M
|Reported
|K.Thompson
|GSW
|GSW
|5yrs/$192M
|Reported
|K. Walker
|CHA
|BOS
|4yrs/$141M
|Reported
|M. Brogdon
|MIL
|IND
|4yrs/$85M
|Reported
|N. Vucevic
|ORL
|ORL
|4yrs/$100M
|Reported
|R. Gay
|SAS
|SAS
|2yrs/$36M
|Reported
|R. Rubio
|UTA
|PHO
|3yrs/$51M
|Reported
|T. Ariza
|WAS
|SAC
|2yrs/$25M
|Reported
|T. Ross
|ORL
|ORL
|4yrs/$54M
|Reported
|T. Young
|IND
|CHI
|3yrs/$41M
|Reported
|A. Horford
|BOS
|C’s Reunion?
|D. Russell
|BKL
|MIN/LAL?
|J. Butler
|PHI
|MIA S&T?
|K. Leonard
|TOR
|LAL>LAC
|R. Bullock
|LAL
|NY Meeting?