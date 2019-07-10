2019 NBA Mid-Level Exception Tracker

The Mid-Level Exception is a resource that teams over the salary cap have to add additional talent. The standard MLE allows for contracts of up to four years with raises of 5%.

If a franchise is currently a taxpayer or projects to be over the luxury tax line at any point during the season, they only have access to the taxpayer’s mid-level exception. This version of the MLE comes with 5% raises but has a much smaller starting salary and can only be used to offer players at most three-year deals.

Year Non-Taxpayer MLE Taxpayer MLE 2019-20 $9,258,000 $5,718,000 2020-21 $9,720,900 $6,003,900 2021-22 $10,183,800 $6,289,800 2022-23 $10,646,700 Total $39,809,400 $18,011,700

Let’s take a look at how teams have used the mid-level exception this offseason. This post will be updated as franchises make additional moves.

(Note: Teams have the ability to split up their MLE on several players as the Raptors did recently).

Team Player Years Total Status DET Derrick Rose 2 $15.0M Non MEM Tyus Jones 3 $26.5M Non MIA KZ Okpala 3 $4.2M Non ORL Al-Farouq Aminu 3 $29.1M Non POR Rodney Hood 2 $11.7M Tax SAS Marcus Morris* 2 $19.0M Non TOR Patrick McCaw 2 $8.0M Non Stanley Johnson 2 $7.4M Non Matt Thomas 3 $4.2M Non WAS Ish Smith 2 $12.0M Non

Non = Non-Taxpayers’ MLE

Tax = Taxpayers’ MLE

*Morris has not yet signed his deal with the Spurs and is reportedly not fully committed to it.