2019 NBA Mid-Level Exception Tracker

The Mid-Level Exception is a resource that teams over the salary cap have to add additional talent. The standard MLE allows for contracts of up to four years with raises of 5%.
If a franchise is currently a taxpayer or projects to be over the luxury tax line at any point during the season, they only have access to the taxpayer’s mid-level exception. This version of the MLE comes with 5% raises but has a much smaller starting salary and can only be used to offer players at most three-year deals.
|Year
|Non-Taxpayer MLE
|Taxpayer MLE
|2019-20
|$9,258,000
|$5,718,000
|2020-21
|$9,720,900
|$6,003,900
|2021-22
|$10,183,800
|$6,289,800
|2022-23
|$10,646,700
|Total
|$39,809,400
|$18,011,700
Let’s take a look at how teams have used the mid-level exception this offseason. This post will be updated as franchises make additional moves.
(Note: Teams have the ability to split up their MLE on several players as the Raptors did recently).
|Team
|Player
|Years
|Total
|Status
|DET
|Derrick Rose
|2
|$15.0M
|Non
|MEM
|Tyus Jones
|3
|$26.5M
|Non
|MIA
|KZ Okpala
|3
|$4.2M
|Non
|ORL
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|3
|$29.1M
|Non
|POR
|Rodney Hood
|2
|$11.7M
|Tax
|SAS
|Marcus Morris*
|2
|$19.0M
|Non
|TOR
|Patrick McCaw
|2
|$8.0M
|Non
|Stanley Johnson
|2
|$7.4M
|Non
|Matt Thomas
|3
|$4.2M
|Non
|WAS
|Ish Smith
|2
|$12.0M
|Non
Non = Non-Taxpayers’ MLE
Tax = Taxpayers’ MLE
*Morris has not yet signed his deal with the Spurs and is reportedly not fully committed to it.