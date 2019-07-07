2019 Rookie Scale Salaries For First-Round Picks

by July 07, 2019
716
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Starting in the 1995 season, the NBA implemented the rookie salary scale that limits the amount first-round picks can make during their initial contract in the league.

Gone are the days where a rookie Chris Webber could sign a 15-year, $74 million deal with opt-outs or Patrick Ewing could receive a $5 million interest-free loan outside of his multi-million dollar rookie contract.

Today, teams typically sign their prospects to 120% of the rookie scale, though they have the ability to go as a low as 80% of it (players rarely get below the maximum 120% allowed).

Some players have yet to sign their deals in 2019 because of various circumstances (waiting on official draft night trades to be completed for the most part). Below is the amount that each first-round rookie will take home during the 2019-20 season and which players have officially signed:

Player2019-20 SalaryOfficially Signed
Zion Williamson$9,757,440Yes
Ja Morant$8,730,240Yes
R.J. Barrett$7,839,960Yes
De’Andre Hunter$7,068,360Yes
Darius Garland$6,400,920Yes
Jarrett Culver$5,813,640Yes
Coby White$5,307,120Yes
Jaxson Hayes$4,862,040Yes
Rui Hachimura$4,469,160Yes
Cam Reddish$4,245,720Yes
Cameron Johnson$4,033,440Yes
PJ Washington$3,831,840Yes
Tyler Herro$3,640,200
Romeo Langford$3,458,400
Sekou Doumbouya$3,285,120Yes
Chuma Okeke$3,121,080
Nickeil Alexander-Walker$2,964,840Yes
Goga Bitadze$2,816,760
Luka Samanic$2,689,920Yes
Matisse Thybulle$2,582,160Yes
Brandon Clarke$2,478,840Yes
Grant Williams$2,379,840
Darius Bazley$2,284,800Yes
Ty Jerome$2,193,480Yes
Nassir Little$2,105,520Yes
Dylan Windler$2,035,800Yes
Mfiondu Kabengele$1,977,000Yes
Jordan Poole$1,964,760Yes
Keldon Johnson$1,950,600Yes
Kevin Porter Jr. $1,936,440Yes

   
You Might Also Like
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Nets, Warriors Finalize Kevin Durant Sign-And-Trade

1 hour ago
646

Kevin Durant To Switch To No. 7 With Brooklyn Nets

3 hours ago
4,988
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the Brooklyn Nets

Raptors Agree To One-Year Deal With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

4 hours ago
2,141
Delon Wright of the Memphis Grizzlies

Mavs To Acquire Delon Wright In Sign-And-Trade

5 hours ago
1,246
malcolm brogdon quadriceps tendon tear

Pacers Sign-And-Trade For Malcolm Brogdon Now Official

7 hours ago
1,161
Thanasis Antetokounmpo of Panathianikos

Bucks Agree To Two-Year Deal With Thanasis Antetokounmpo

9 hours ago
3,552

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Nets, Warriors Finalize Kevin Durant Sign-And-Trade

1 hour ago
646

Julian Newman & Zion Harmon vs. NBA Players at Miami Pro League? 🤯😈

2 hours ago
103

Kevin Durant To Switch To No. 7 With Brooklyn Nets

3 hours ago
4,988
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

2019 Rookie Scale Salaries For First-Round Picks

3 hours ago
716
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the Brooklyn Nets

Raptors Agree To One-Year Deal With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

4 hours ago
2,141
Delon Wright of the Memphis Grizzlies

Mavs To Acquire Delon Wright In Sign-And-Trade

5 hours ago
1,246