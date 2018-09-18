The 23 Best Nikes of 2017-18 (That PJ Tucker Didn’t Wear) 🔥

by • September 18, 2018
More than anything else, compiling and arguing about lists—especially sneaker lists—is fun as hell. So let’s have some fun. 

KICKS 21 is “The List Issue.” Over the next few weeks, we’ll be releasing rankings that put an end (or beginning) to every hot debate in the world of sneakers. 

The 2017-18 season featured plenty of on-court heat. The Swoosh was well represented with both brand new and classic kicks. Scroll down to see the best of the best, excluding the Sneaker King.

1. Nike Kyrie 3 “Luck” (Kyrie Irving)




2. Nike Kyrie 4 “Wheaties” (Jayson Tatum)



3. Nike Kyrie 3 “Rayguns” (Kyrie Irving)



4. Nike Kobe 6 “Orange County” (Isaiah Thomas)

5. Nike PG2 “PS4” (Paul George)



6. Nike Kobe 5 “Dark Knight” (Shabazz Muhammad)



7. Nike Kyrie 3 “Mom” (Kyrie Irving)


8. Nike Foamposite One “Galaxy” (Markieff Morris)

9. Nike Kobe 7 “Galaxy” (Trey Burke)

10. Nike Air More Uptempo “Supreme” (JR Smith)

11. Nike Air Zoom Generation “Wheat” (Trey Lyles)

12. Nike Kobe 1 “FTB” (DeMar DeRozan)

13. Nike Kobe 1 Protro “OVO” (DeMar DeRozan)

14. Nike Kyrie 4 “Confetti” (Kyrie Irving)



15. Nike LeBron 15 “City of Angels” (Montrezl Harrell)

16. Nike Foamposite One “Ducks” (Markieff Morris)

17. Nike Kobe 6 “BHM” (Isaiah Thomas)

18. Nike LeBron 3 “ASG” (Malcolm Delaney)

19. Nike LeBron 11 “What The” (Jordan Clarkson)

20. Nike Kobe 3 “MVP” (Kyle Kuzma)

21. Nike Huarache 2K4 “Laser” (Lance Stephenson)

22. Nike Air Foamposite One “Legion Green” (Eric Bledsoe)

23. Nike LeBron 7 “Black/Metallic Gold” (Lauri Markkanen)

On the Rise

